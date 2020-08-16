Hidemi was born in Kingsburg, CA to Keizo and Sadami Yamada. He was the middle child of 7 boys. He attended public schools in Kingsburg. Hidemi served in the US Army during WWII and was honorably discharged following his service. In 2011, Hidemi received the Congressional Medal of Honor. After the war, he then attended Reedley Community College and then UC Berkeley, where he earned his BS degree in Agronomy. His professional career began with his employment at the USDA Shafter Research Station in Shafter, CA. He then worked at the UC West Side Field Station in Five Points, CA until he retired in 1986, at the age of 62. After retirement, Hidemi moved to Kingsburg where he enjoyed playing golf, his first love, to his heart's content. He was a member of the Kings River Golf and Country Club for many years. Hidemi is preceded in death by his parents and 6 brothers. He married Ellen Eriko Hata on March 21, 1972. He is survived by his wife, one sister-in-law, Toni Yamada, along with many nieces and nephews. He became a resident of Vintage Garden Assisted Living / Nikkei Foundation in January 2017 and remained there until his passing. Many special thanks to Carol Guerra; Rona Iida; Chris Robles, the staff at Vintage Gardens and the many family and friends for their assistance, love and dedication. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, no memorial services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Neptune Society In Fresno, CA.

