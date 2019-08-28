Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hiram B. Morgan M.D. Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunnyside Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Hiram Burnard (Bud) Morgan Jr. M.D., 83, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Fresno, California. A native of South Carolina, Bud was a son of Hiram Burnard Morgan, M.D. and Georgia Dunn Morgan. He was born and raised in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, attended Furman University, and was awarded his medical degree from The Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, with a specialty in Orthopaedic Surgery. Bud was a well-known and respected member of the medical communities of Eureka, CA (1969-1980), Tucson, AZ (1980-1986), and Fresno, CA (1987-2019). As a physician and healer, Bud touched countless lives over the course of his career. He was a Member, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons; Member, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons; Fellow, American College of Surgeons; Member, North American Spine Society; Member, American Association for Hand Surgery; Member, American Society for Surgery of the Hand. Bud served in the United States Air Force, Captain in the 963rd Squadron, Aero Space Medicine Flight Surgeon, from 1962-1967, at McClelland AFB. In all aspects of his life, kindness was Bud's hallmark. He deeply loved his family (including his many special Dobermans), loved his life, and lived life to the fullest. A true Renaissance man, Bud was a fixed-wing pilot, glider pilot, member of the Fresno County Sheriff's Air Squadron, aficionado of the American West, gun enthusiast, race car driver, black-diamond skier, music lover, avid reader, fly fisherman, sailor, and dog whisperer. But as much as he loved his adventuring, he also loved the peace and simplicity of relaxing at home with his wife, family, and friends. Bud is survived by his beloved wife Shelly Joy-Morgan; daughters Christine Morgan, Elizabeth Morgan, and Whitney Morgan; brother Patrick Morgan; grandchildren Kenzie Morgan, Duncan Scott III, and Daniel Morgan; nephews Patrick Morgan, Jr. and James Morgan; sister-and brother-in-law Cindy Joy-McCoy and Tom McCoy; the mother of his daughters and Bud's dear, loving friend, Gayle Watkins Morgan; and faithful wonder-cat Sammy the Siamese. Bud's wife and family wish to extend our sincere and special thanks to (the late) Myra Cabiago and her husband Carlos for their love, kindness, and incredible expertise in Bud's care; Danielle Mendez, Bud's beloved cookies-and-movie pal; Felicia Montoya for her diligent night watch; and our ever-faithful friend, Naomi Isaak, R.N., for her loving commitment, ensuring Bud's comfort in his last days. A celebration of Bud's life will be held at the Sunnyside Country Club on September 15, 2019 from 12-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's name may be made to Doberman Pinscher Rescue, 2946 Young Road, Fillmore, CA 93015, a non-profit 501(c)3 charity, Federal ID# 77-0357865. Hiram Burnard (Bud) Morgan Jr. M.D., 83, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Fresno, California. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

