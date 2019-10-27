Buddy was born in Dinuba, CA to Kaoru Ashida (1897-1945) and Enichi Ashida (1885-1967). He was a brother to four sisters: Toshiye Wadamoto (1915- 1986), Fusako Wadamoto (1920- 2019), Yoneko Ashida (1923-2010), Ayako Kodama (1928-2007). The family was interned during WWII at Poston Camp III, Arizona 1942-1945. He graduated from Dinuba High School in 1948 and Reedley Junior College in 1950. Buddy was inducted in US Army May 9, 1951 and served in Korean War Dec 4, 1951 - Mar 24, 1953. He was a member of VFW, Post 5869, Hanford CA. Weir Floway employed Buddy from 1958-1997 where he retired as director of technical sales. Buddy was a member of the Fresno Buddhist Temple and the Senior Club. He married Akiyo on Nov 22, 1964. They have two daughters, Mari Lynne and Emi Leigh Ann. They have two grandchildren, Kalen Abe and Connor Abe. Buddy passed away peacefully with his family at his side. A special thanks to the staff at Angelicare and Fair Winds for their care and support.Buddy's memorial service is schduled for Nov. 3, 2019 at 2pm at the Fresno Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93720.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 27, 2019