Jesse was born on June 15, 1944 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Nora Lee Holt and Willis Jesse Holt. When Jesse was five he and his family moved to Kerman, California.

After graduating from Kerman High school in 1963, Jesse enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Key West, Florida. After four years of serving our country he returned to Kerman, California. He then enrolled and graduated from Fresno City College. While attending Fresno City College, he managed an Enco gas station on Olive Avenue and Highway 99, which he would later own.

Jesse was a hard worker and entrepreneur. He also owned and operated a bar known as The Kitten Klub. It was in the alley way of The Kitten Klub where he started what is now known as Holt Distributing & Manufacturing (formerly Holt Cyclo Rinse). Jesse would wash air filters on the back patio of his bar. In June of 1977, as Holt Cyclo Rinse grew, Jesse found a larger location at 2246 S. Railroad where he expanded his services to include remanufacturing of air filters and, soon after, manufacture his own line of industrial air filters known as Western Pacific Air. Jesse built his business from the ground up and has been in business for 43 years.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Paty, the love of his life and soulmate of 30 years. Jesse was a loving and devoted father to his three daughters. He is survived by his daughter Brandy Dunn and her husband John, his daughter Jessalyn Holt and his daughter Anica Holt. Jesse is also survived by his four grandchildren Jade and Tyler Woodward, Reagan and Ryan Dunn, his two great grandchildren Westlynn and Brixton Woodward. He loved and was adored by his two bonus boys Donovan Fennell and Preston Kaplan. Jesse is also survived by his brother Don Holt and his wife Janet.

Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Nora Lee Holt and his grandbaby girl Rylee Ann Dunn.

Jesse loved the Lord and truly embodied the fruit of the spirit... he was full of love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who crossed his path.

Visitation will be held at the Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora Avenue, Fresno, California on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.