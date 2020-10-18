Horg LaVerne

June 17, 1928 - October 16, 2020

Fresno, California - LaVerne Horg passed away on October 16, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

LaVerne was a Fresno native, born in 1928 to George William Henry Pope, founder and owner of Pope Tire Company, and Ireta LaVerne Rudy. She spent her youth discovering the seaside with summers at the coast with her grandmother, Patten Rudy, learning to surf and working at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk Penny Arcade. She became an accomplished skier, tennis player and harpist, playing for her friends' weddings, the Masonic Lodge and her Fresno High School graduation in 1946.

LaVerne went on to Fresno State College where she received her B.A. degree in Education in 1950. While at Fresno State, she was president of Delta Kappa (now Kappa Kappa Gamma), Class Secretary and Social Chairman, and a member of Tokalon. She actively participated in college life with the cheering squad, Rally Committee, Charm Chorus fundraising, Kappa Delta Pi and other clubs. LaVerne started teaching in the fall of 1949 and spent more than 33 years as a kindergarten teacher in Fresno Unified.

She started painting in the mid-60's, with watercolor being her favorite. Her love of the ocean let her capture the beauty of the California coast in numerous studies. She also focused on mountain snow and Christmas. Many of her paintings were reproduced as greeting cards, which she happily gave to those who knew her or helped her in any way.

LaVerne was an active member of Fig Garden Women's Club since 1989 and a strong supporter of their antiques and art and flower fundraising shows. She will be remembered as the lady who discreetly brought See's chocolates for those working the shows. LaVerne loved to ballroom dance and was a member of the Assembly Dance Group for almost 50 years. She attended People's Church for many years and loved to travel the world, making it as far as India for her 80th birthday to see the Taj Mahal and ride an elephant, and Australia at 85.

Family and friends were very important to LaVerne. She loved to play cards and host gatherings at Christmas time, playing Christmas songs on the piano for sing-along and ringing bells. She took great joy in giving small gifts to her friends, and believed in the importance of always being a lady.

LaVerne is survived by her husband Harold Horg of Fresno, sons Sage Gunderson of San Jose and Bill Horg of Fresno, and daughters Kathryn Gunderson of Menlo Park, Carole Schaefer of Poulsbo, Washington, and Stacy Peuker of Escondido.

An open visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, 202 N. Teilman Avenue, Fresno, on Friday, October 23, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Burial services will be private for immediate family only due to the covid epidemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store