Hortense V. Pinedo
May 27, 1935 - October 22, 2020
Pinedale, California - On October 22nd, Hortense "Tangy" Pinedo, of Pinedale, California, passed away peacefully, in the loving presence of her daughters. Born May, 1935, in Highway City to Alice and Rudolph Sorondo, Tangy lived the entirety of her 85 years in the Fresno area. She is survived by her husband, Simon "Rico" Pinedo, the love of her life. Married 65 years, Tangy and Rico built a life that was the center of the extended family for decades. Sunday dinners and holidays (and Christmas, in particular) was a near sacred place in the Pinedo home, where family and friends always had a seat at the table. Their home was a joyful and special place to her children, Debra Erven(Chuck), Patricia Wilson(Chris), and Lisa Renwick. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Danielle Seaberg(Robin), Alana Hill(Kevin), Christian Shapazian(Aunica), Emma Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Tyler Renwick and Kerry Renwick, and by her Great-Grandchildren, Shabaz Hill, Oslo Hill, Christian Shapazian, Jr., and Emma Shapazian; by her brother, Rudolph Sorondo Jr. and sister, Rachel Shulz and by countless nieces and nephews. She will be missed, as well, by the many she embraced as family, Nick and Betsy Erven, Jessica Erven, Kaia Seaberg, Dean Seaberg and Hidekazu and Erica Arai.
She and Rico became business owners and opened two successful hair salons, "Rico's Hair Fashion", a local institution. Tangy worked until she was 84 and then quietly put away her clippers. By then, her patrons were lifelong friends and her colleagues, extended family. She was a devout Catholic, who attended services at St. Anthony's and Holy Spirit Churches.
A celebration of Tangy's life will be held when it can be done so in the warm, festive manner she'd want it to be. Mom loved a party!
You can honor Tangy's memory with a donation to Hinds Hospice, https://www.hindshospice.org/make-a-donation.html