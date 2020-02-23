Hosmig "Micki" Sarkisian was born in Kingsburg, CA on July 10, 1918, to Queenie and Haig Safarjian. She grew up in Kingsburg and graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1936. She moved to Visalia to attend beauty college and lived at the YWCA with three friends she would have for life. In 1936, she met her husband-to-be, Haig Sarkisian at a local dance and they were married 4 years later in Carson City Nevada and were together 67 Years. She is survived by her two children, Robert and Carolyn, and three grandchildren Carrie, Steven, and Sean. She will be deeply missed. This is a private service.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020