Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service 100 Bush Street Hanford , CA 93230 (559)-582-0251 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Dwayne Boos passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Fresno with his family by his side after an 18 month battle with cancer. Howard was born on April 10, 1936 to Leo and Emily Boos in Fresno, California. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his brother Gerald, his son-in-law Thomas Wash, and his granddaughter Emily Forbes. He relocated to Hanford 15 years ago after living in Fresno for many years. He worked for AT&T for 40+ years as a technical manager. In his early years, Howard was actively involved in both the Kings County Sheriff's Posse (53 year member) and the U.S. Marshal's Posse. In his retirement, he and his wife Barbara, enjoyed traveling in their RV and cruising the world with family and friends. Additionally, he enjoyed cooking for large events and was a "jack of all trades" in regards to fixing or making things. Mr. Boos is survived by his children; Cindy Forbes (Timothy) of Clovis; Tamara Wash of Albuquerque, NM; Sharon Perkins (Brian) of Selma; Karen Fontes (Bradley) of Clovis; and his cherished friend Cathy Myers. Howard is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Due to COVID, a small private family burial was held on April 23, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of î¬'owers, the family requests donations be made to Heritage Crossing Fund, 2792 E. Alluvial Clovis, CA. 93611 (www.hospicefresno.com). Arrangements entrusted to Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford. Howard Dwayne Boos passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Fresno with his family by his side after an 18 month battle with cancer. Howard was born on April 10, 1936 to Leo and Emily Boos in Fresno, California. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his brother Gerald, his son-in-law Thomas Wash, and his granddaughter Emily Forbes. He relocated to Hanford 15 years ago after living in Fresno for many years. He worked for AT&T for 40+ years as a technical manager. In his early years, Howard was actively involved in both the Kings County Sheriff's Posse (53 year member) and the U.S. Marshal's Posse. In his retirement, he and his wife Barbara, enjoyed traveling in their RV and cruising the world with family and friends. Additionally, he enjoyed cooking for large events and was a "jack of all trades" in regards to fixing or making things. Mr. Boos is survived by his children; Cindy Forbes (Timothy) of Clovis; Tamara Wash of Albuquerque, NM; Sharon Perkins (Brian) of Selma; Karen Fontes (Bradley) of Clovis; and his cherished friend Cathy Myers. Howard is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Due to COVID, a small private family burial was held on April 23, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of î¬'owers, the family requests donations be made to Heritage Crossing Fund, 2792 E. Alluvial Clovis, CA. 93611 (www.hospicefresno.com). Arrangements entrusted to Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close