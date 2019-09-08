Howard M. Dull (Pop) was born January 24, 1934 in Wichita, Kansas to Coah and Della Dull and saw his first morning in heaven Aug. 24, 2019. He graduated from Wichita State in 1956 and immediately went into Air Force pilot training. Soon after his Air Force service, he opened Dulco Printing which he owned over 50 years. In addition to being an entrepreneur, Howard also was very community service minded. He was a Cub Master, Camp Fire President, a board member for Storyland, and Head Trader & Business Manager for the Fresno Trade Club. He was also a life member of Kiwanis as well and Cal-Nev-Ha Governor for the 85-86 year.
Howard loved golfing, flying, football, and accounting, but most of all his family and friends. When he walked into any room the party started!
He will forever be remembered by his loving and devoted wife Karen, his sister Peggy and his brother Dan; his children, Ron, Wendy, Jana, Chris, Lyn, Terri, Merritt, Mitch, Clayton, and Matthew, 20 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Life ends, but love does not.
A Memorial Service will be held at Northwest Church in Fresno, Monday, Sept. 16th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to: Howard M. Dull Memorial Fund, c/o East Fresno Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 28537 Fresno CA 93729-8537.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019