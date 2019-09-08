In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to: Howard M. Dull Memorial Fund, c/o East Fresno Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 28537 Fresno CA 93729-8537.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

A Memorial Service will be held at Northwest Church in Fresno, Monday, Sept. 16th at 11:00am.