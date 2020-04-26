Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard was born in Kokomo, Indiana on September 12, 1935, to Howard and Elizabeth Ray. He passed away on April 12, 2020, at the age of 84, in Clovis, CA. When Howard was 9 years old, he and his family moved from Kokomo to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from there to Orange Cove, CA, and then to Fresno, CA, where he spent most of his life. He and his wife, Diane, lived in Fresno until 1993, at which time they moved to Morro Bay, CA, where they resided for 8 years. They lived a wonderful life here, watching from their home, the sunrise and set over the ocean each night. They eventually returned to Clovis, CA, where they have resided until Howard's death. Howard attended Fresno schools and graduated from Fresno High School in 1953. He attended Fresno State College and served in the U.S. Army for three years. After returning to Fresno at the end of his service, he was hired by IBM Corporation, where he worked in administration, sales and management, for 33 years, before retiring in 1993. Howard married Diane Nelson Ray in 1963. They had two children, David and Julie. Howard really enjoyed being involved in his children's activities, traveling up and down the state to attend their many functions. The family also spent many summers camping at Shaver and Huntington Lake. Howard was an avid SF Giants baseball fan, attending many games in his lifetime. He also became a fan of the University of Kansas basketball team, the Jayhawks. One of his favorite vacations was a trip with Diane to Great Britain. Another was a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands. When possible, Howard enjoyed watching his grandchildren, Kylie and Jackson, participate in their activities. Howard and Diane were members of Millbrook Presbyterian Church before moving to Morro Bay. Upon their return to the valley, they joined Cross City Christian Church in Fresno, CA. This was their place of worship until his passing. Howard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane Nelson Ray of Clovis, CA, his son, David H. Ray of Fresno, CA; his daughter Julie Ray Wetnight and her husband Craig Wetnight, of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Kylie and Jackson Wetnight. Also, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce Barry of Fresno, her four sons and their families' first cousin Janet Bridgford and her husband, Alan Bridgford, of Fullerton, Ca; first cousin Bob Dixon of San Carlos, CA, and many cousins living in Southern California. There will be no services at this time. Remembrances may be sent to the Poverello House or the Fresno Rescue Mission in Fresno, CA. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 26, 2020

