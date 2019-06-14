Hubert was born February 12, 1929 and passed away June 5, 2019. Hubert leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Camiel, and their 5 children, Dr. Steven Wisener, David, Tim, Doug Wisener and Laura Bishop. His 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren will miss him tremendously. Mr. Wisener retired from Suburban Propane in 1989, where he worked diligently for 40 years. He dedicated his life to his family and pursue his passion with the San Luis Obispo Kiwanis Club for over 20 years. Memorial services will be held on Monday,June 17th at New Hope Community Church in Clovis CA at 10:00.