Hugh Edwin Flick, age 91, died Monday, October 1 at Oakmont of Fresno. He was a district manager for McMahon's Furniture for 40 years. In 2016 Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Nancy Grimes Flick. His late parents were James Emmett Flick and Mary Frances Rouse Flick of Bristol, Tennessee. He served in the Navy in World War II. Ed is survived by Jerry and Carol Crass, Jim and Fran Cipolla, and Phil Flick. Ed and Nancy have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019