Ian E. Erickson was born to Robert and Evelyn Swade Erickson in Greeley, Colorado, on July 8, 1924. Both his parents were born in Sweden. As was typical of rural Colorado, Ian, his brothers, and sister walked from the family farm to school, sandwiched in between daily chores. Ian was a high school student when Pearl Harbor was bombed, so he had to wait until 1943 to join the Navy. He was trained to be a carpenter and boat repairer and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He received an Honorable Discharge as Seaman First Class. Ian took the skills he learned in the Navy to the classroom. At War's end, he returned to Greeley and enrolled in Colorado State College. Anxious to get away from Colorado winters having experienced California's mild climate while stationed in Morro Bay and San Diego, he subsequently transferred to Fresno State College where he earned both a Bachelors and Masters degree. From the CA State Board of Education, he received a Life Diploma in the area of General Secondary Education as well as a Special Secondary Credential in Industrial Arts. For the next 30 years, Ian taught in Exeter, then Edison and Roosevelt High Schools in Fresno. He married his wife, Hazel, with whom he spent many summers traveling the U.S., which included an RV trip to Alaska. In 1986 upon their retirements, Ian and Hazel moved permanently to Morro Bay. Ian fixed up rentals and Hazel kept the books. Morro Rock, the coastline, and its wildlife became their entertainment. When Hazel died 25 years later, Ian took a "year off" to decide how he would spend his remaining years. He became a regular at the MB Seniors, Cayucos Seniors, St. Timothy's Soup Days, Vets Hall Monday nights, Eagles, Estero Bay United Methodist Church, Hungary Fisherman, Martin's in Cayucos, and McDonalds. At 94, Ian experienced a mild stroke that limited his ability to be independent. One year later he died. He is preceded in death by his 2 brothers, sister, and wife. He leaves behind nephews Doug, Jim and Tim Murphy, nieces Judy Roberts and Sue Ann Nichols, as well as great-nephews and -nieces. In place of flowers, his passion for animals and children encourages you to make a donation to Woods Humane Society, MB United Methodist Children's Center, or a similar . Ian's Memorial Service will be this Saturday, November 16, at 11am in the Estero Bay United Methodist Church, 3000 Hemlock, Morro Bay, followed by a light luncheon.