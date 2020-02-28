Born on 08/21/1951 in Selma, CA to Dorothy and GM "Blue" Pitts, Ida from an early age dreamed of becoming a nurse. At age 16 she started working as a nurse's aide before she attended the Los Angeles County/USC School of Nursing. After graduating as a RN in 1971 she started working the burn and wound care center in Los Angeles before she moved back to Fresno in 1979. She started working at Valley Medical Center in the burn unit. ida continued working there when it changed to Community Regional Medical Center where she was awarded Nurse of the year. She retired in 2011 and was a celebrated nurse by her colleagues and friends. Ida is survived by her brother Ward Hastings, sister-in-law Glenda, sister Johnie Belford and her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held March 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Farewell Funeral Services located at 660 W Locust Ave, Ste 101 in Fresno with graveside services following around 11:30 AM at Fowler Cemetery.