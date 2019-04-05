Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iieta Jane Pierson. View Sign

Ileta Jane Pierson, was born on February 26,1934 in Parma, ID. Her parents were Thomas Lyle and Beulah Sabin. Ileta passed away on March 29th, at the age of 85, while surrounded by family and her beloved dog Heidi. She is preceded in death by her parents Lyle and Beulah Sabin, her brothers Leland and Leonard. Ileta grew up in Wilder Idaho, and graduated from Wilder High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Idaho with a BS degree in Liberal Studies. After she graduated, she started her career in teaching in Oxnard, CA. Later on she met the love of her life, Jay T. Pierson, in Caldwell, Idaho where they were later wed in 1958. She went on to teach in Caldwell and various other cities while raising a family. In 1972 Ileta and her family moved to Fresno, CA and she started working as a resource teacher in Selma, where she worked for 31 years. Soon after, she received her Masters of Education School Management. Ileta was a loving mother of three children. She enjoyed spending time with her 5 grandchildren and going to all their various activities, as well as being an avid Fresno State fan. She was a lifelong member of the Christian Science Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Tom, son Tom Pierson III, daughters Shelley Sheehan (Pete), Lisa Sumpter (David), Grandchildren Kristin Middione (Matt), Kayla Sullivan (Zach), Matt, Nick, and Sarah Sheehan, two great grandsons, and extended family and friends. A special thanks to Hinds Hospice and her loving caregiver, Pilar. In lieu of flowers we kindly suggest that you consider a donation to Hinds Hospice. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Lisle Funeral Home, 1605 L Street, Fresno, California. Services will conclude with a private burial at Belmont Memorial Park.

