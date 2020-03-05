Ila Elizabeth (Dixon) Fullmer, our beloved mother was born and raised in Albright, West Virginia, went to her heavenly home February 20, 2020. She married Guy Fullmer in 1948 and was married for 56 years. Together they had five children and a joyous bundle of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ila's celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7th at 2 p.m. at the Hilltop Community Church, Carson City, NV. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Samaritan's Purse Operation Heal Our Patriots at the following link: www. samaritanspurse.org Thank you from the entire Fullmer clan for your prayers, comfort and support during this time.