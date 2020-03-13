Ilia Folia "Tati" 86, passed in peace on March 5, 2020. He has joined his beloved wife Sara Krstec-Folia, in their eternal home. They shared 54 years of endearing marriage together. Born in Malijam Vrsac, Yugoslavia. He was the son of Aurel and Maria Folia. Retired from Peabody Floway, where he was an accomplished machinist. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Nazarene in Clovis, Ca. Fishing brought him great joy. He will be remembered for his awesome story telling, loud laughter and most of all his love for God. He is survived by his loving ten children; Doina, Lidia, George, Marilyn, Lucia, Stella, Monica, Daniel, Nancy and Leann. Most adored; 28 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren. Dear siblings; George, Steve, Paul, Florence, Peter, and Tiberiu. Preceded by siblings: Trian, Mike, John, Ana, Amelia, Florica and Maria. Grandchildren: Joshua Hansen and Paige Alexander. Viewing Monday 3/16/20 2:00 - 6:00pm , Funeral Services: Tuesday 3/17/20 at 10:00 am Boice Funeral Home in Clovis,Ca with Graveside to follow at Red Bank Cemetery, Clovis, Ca.