Service Information
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery
175 South Cornelia Avenue
Fresno , CA

Ina Mae Gage, age 95, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019, with family at her side. She was born January 30, 1924, in Newalla, Oklahoma, to Calvin and Audie Whitlow and was one of 10 children. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Houston of Lincoln and a son Mike Gage (Debbie) of Miramonte, as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Ina Mae moved to San Diego with friends in 1942 and then to Firebaugh with her family, where she met Perry (Buddy) Gage. They married in December 22, 1944, in Phoenix, Arizona and were happily married for 51 years. They relocated to Fresno where they lived for 30 years before building a home in Miramonte, where she lived for 45 years. Ina Mae was very proud of working as a Rosie the Riveter at Tinker Air Force Base during WWII. After raising her children, she earned a Licensed Vocational Nursing degree and worked at Fresno Community Hospital for 10 years. Her compassion and caring made it a perfect job. After retiring to Miramonte, she and Buddy had a wonderful life in the mountains where they made many friends. Ina Mae loved to sew dolls and make hand-quilted blankets. Playing cards and games with family and friends was a favorite pastime. Ina took pride in her beautiful garden at her home. She always welcomed company with a delicious meal. She was famous for her Biscuits and Gravy. Spending time with Ina Mae at her home has left us with nothing but heartfelt memories. Please join us on August 17, 2019, at 10 AM at Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery for a graveside service with luncheon following. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

