Inger was born July 19, 1939 in Helsinki, Finland and was evacuated during the war years to Sweden where she was adopted by Axel and Jessie Holmberg and grew up in Gothenburg. Inger passed away on May 1 in Fresno at the age of 79. Before she married she worked both in Hamburg, Germany and London, England doing translation work between those languages and Swedish. Inger married Anders, the love of her life in 1962, and dedicated her life to caring for her family. For many years she drove cancer patients to their appointments. She spent much time with her crafts and among other things knitted and donated about two hundred pairs of baby booties to the St. Agnes and Children's hospital gift shops. She was also an excellent chef and hosted many events in her home. Inger was a charter member and for many years very active in Norden Lodge, a Swedish organization. Inger was a very considerate person and never uttered an unkind word about anybody she knew. In addition to her husband of almost 57 years, Inger is survived by her children Lena Watson (Mike) Lisa Carman (Bryce) and Lars Lindhe (Whitney), grandchildren Christina German, Brianna Watson, Ben and Jacob Carman and two great grandchildren Hanna and Tyler. Then there is also a little granddaughter, soon to be born. Thanks to Somerford Place and Hinds Hospice for their loving care. Services May 17 at 11.00 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Avenue, Fresno. CA