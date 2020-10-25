Ione Jeanette Kline
October 16, 2020
Fresno, California -
"Jeanette" lived 84 blessed years.
Born to Hobart & Frances Weatherson, Kerman, CA. A graduate of Kerman High 1953, with an AA from Merced College, she was a bookkeeper for over 40 years. She loved to travel.
Predeceased by her parents, son, Douglas Kline, sisters, Nadine Wetlesen and Fern Pallesi, brothers, James and Leroy Weatherson.
Survived by her husband, Donald "John" Kline, of 65 years, daughter, Debra Pellouso (John), 4 grandchildren & 10.5 great-grandchildren; sister, Hope Hamilton & brother, Jerry Weatherson.
A memorial service is set for Fri, Nov. 6, at American Legion Post 509; limited attendance.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.