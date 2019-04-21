Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Irene Owens (Sissy) passed away on a Sunday mornoing peacefully and comfortably at home with her family at age 78. She was an amazing, loving, and strong wife, mother and grandmother. Irene was born in Afton, OK and raised in Firebaugh, CA. Married to her loving husband Gerald R. Owens for 58 years. She was a hairstylist in Oakhurst, CA. Irene is proceeded by all of her siblings and mother and father Hopper, also granddaughter, Sarah Sorensen. Survived by her husband Gerald. Her children Bryan, Jennifer, and Janell. Grandchildren Jayce, Britni, Tyler, and Peter J. Great grandchildren Lola and Aliza. Irene will be missed eternally by her loved ones. Please make all donations in honor of Irene to The and/or Hinds Hospice. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019

