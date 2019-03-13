Iva Zander, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on February 4, 2019. Iva was born February 1, 1920 in Leesville, Louisiana to Luther and Claudia Smith. She and her family moved to Fresno in the twenties. Iva and husband Earl H. Zander were married for 64 years. Iva is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers Ray, Harold, and Luke. She is survived by her daughter Diane Buckalew; her granddaughter Lisa Boyer and husband Brad; great-grandsons John (Jack) and Heath of Arvada Colorado. Iva was an active member of her church and was a gifted watercolorist. She was involved in the Hmong ministry and Hmong arts during the 1980's. A memorial service will be held at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis CA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain, Fresno, CA. 93711 or Valley Public Radio, 2589 Alluvial, Clovis CA 93611. Our family wishes to thank Pastor Karen Deutscher, the staff at the Terraces, and Hinds Hospice for their love and support.
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 299-4372
Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019