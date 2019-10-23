On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Iva Jean Toste, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86. She was born in the Floyd District a few miles east of Kerman, California on February 22, 1933, to Jacob and Mollie Heintz who were German immigrants from the Volga River Region of Russia. Iva Jean was married to Frank M. Toste, Sr. for 63 years. He passed away in 2012. They had three sons. In 1956, Frank and Iva Jean went into the dairy business which they built into the successful, family operated, Hillview Dairy Farm. Family meant everything to Iva Jean. She is survived by her sons, Frank Toste Jr and wife Becky, Ron Toste and wife Robin, Scott Toste and wife Christina, her grandsons Frank Toste III and wife Maria, Jason Toste and wife Cheryl, Jacob Toste and Andrew Toste, granddaughters Marlene Borges and husband Kenny, Anneka Anderson and husband Jimmie, Roni Aust and husband Dustin, six great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on October 25, 2019 at 11 AM. Remembrances may be sent to the . A more extensive obituary can be found online.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 23, 2019