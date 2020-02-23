Junior David Martin passed away, at the age of 90, in the loving arms of his wife Betty, surrounded by family. David was born in Eufala, Oklahoma in 1929, and was one of thirteen children. The family migrated to California when he was very young. As a young man, David enlisted in the US Navy. He met his bride, Betty Mae and after a short courtship, the two were married in 1952. Together, David and Betty were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia, and Sandra, and a son, Robert. David was a man of the lord, and believed it was his calling from God to join law-enforcement. He was a respected officer of the California Highway Patrol for over thirty years, and retired in 1985 as Chief of the Inland Division in San Bernadino, CA. After many years in Kingsburg, David and Betty settled in Hughson to be near their daughters. He is survived, by his wife, Betty, his daughters, Sandy & Cindy, his brother James Martin of Atascadero, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in his name to Diabetes Youth Families, Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, Inc., or the CAHP Widows & Orphans Fund.