J. Michael Newel, M.D., age 86, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. Mike was a 1951 Fresno High graduate, where he met and fell in love with his wife of 66 years, Jeremy Nyeland Newel. They married just after her high school graduation, September 4, 1953 and he completed his Bachelors' degree, Master's level work in microbiology and his Medical degree at Stanford University in 1961. He and Jeremy returned to Fresno with their young children, where he completed his internship and residency at Valley Medical Center and then an Ophthalmology Fellowship in Boston at Harvard's Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. Upon his return, he joined Drs. Hugh Awtrey and F. Dean Berry. When Dr. Awtrey retired, the two began the Vision Care Center on "S" Street. He cared deeply about his patients and they loved him. He was also active in leadership positions at St. James Cathedral while his children were young. His gardening and Bonsai provided him relaxation from work, along with family trips water and snow skiing. After the children were grown, he enjoyed collecting wine. He and Jeremy hosted many wine tastings and dinner parties with their friends. They began traveling to various countries together and his photography from those trips adorned the office walls. After he retired in 2001, they were active members of the Fresno Bridge Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Clarence and Jessie Newel, sister Patricia Gagnebin, and grandson Nyeland Newel. He is survived by Jeremy and their five children Brooke (Dennis), Spencer, Scott (Diane), Blair (Patrick) and Melissa, grandchildren Conlin, Madeline, Turner, Cecily, and Cambell, and niece and nephew Karen and David and their children. His love and humor will be deeply missed. To honor his memory, please donate to the or . Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020

