J. Robert Selby Hele, 66, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. Bob was born in Los Angeles, California, the son of the late Jewell Henry and Katherine Mary Ruppert Hele. He was a devout Christian and spent a lifetime devoted to the ministry, where he served as a director and liaison for Promise Keepers Men's Ministry. He was also the proud owner of his own landscaping business and for five years was a train operator for the Denver light rail system. Bob was survived by his brother, David Hele (Detrah); a sister, Carolyn Hele; a sister, Janet Riehl (Derek); a brother, Brian Hele, all of California; as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Bob will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel, officiated by Bro. James Miller and Bro. Carter LeCraw. Following the service, the family will receive friends at an informal reception in the Morris-Baker Hospitality Room. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Donations can be made online at https://billygraham.org/give/give-online/ or sent by mail to: 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hele family. (423)282-1521