Jack Bolt

March 30, 1928 - May 23, 2020

Madera, California - Jack was born in Fresno, California in 1928 and on May 23, 2020, he died peacefully at the age of 92 among family at his daughter's home in Madera. He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Bolt; mother, Retta (Nebeker) Bolt and his sister, Bonnie Kinser, all of Placerville, California.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jeannie Lee Garrett, sharing almost 54 years together. He left behind children: Lt. Col Jack Allen Bolt and wife Joni; Jim Bolt; Julie Kay Bounds and husband Monty; Michael Dresser; and Melinda Dresser-Oakes along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren!

Jack graduated early from Roosevelt High School in 1945 in order to attend the University of Utah. He then graduated from Fresno State as a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Jack enlisted in the Air National Guard flying F-86 and F-102 fighter jets retiring as a Colonel as the Group Operations' officer. After retirement, he was most proud of logging in thousands of hours of jet fighter time.

Jack was also a business teacher at Fresno High School for 15 years and then became district coordinator for business and computer education for Fresno Unified School District. He headed the first computer lad training simulator bus that travelled to all the schools for classes. He was also a volunteer member at the Fresno County Airport Land Use Commission for 15 years and was a supervisory committee and Board of Directors member at the Educational Employee Credit Union for 20 years. Jack was also district supervisor for the California Cadet Corps program.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, skiing and camping. He will fondly be remembered by his children and grandchildren by his tall tales around the campfire.

Due to covid 19 pandemic, a limited family service of interment of ashes to be held November 17, 2020 at Belmont Memorial Park.

We are all grateful that our beloved Jack now lies peacefully in the arms of our Lord Jesus, Amen.





