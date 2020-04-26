Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Carousso. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack was born in Los Angeles, to parents Sonia and Jack, Sr. The oldest of 4 children, he grew up in southern CA. He was an avid sports guy, starting at an early age; and always had an amazing rapport with kids. Jack graduated in 1975 from Notre Dame High School,Riverside, having played basketball, and run cross country and track. Most importantly he met the love of his life in high school when he was 16. Jack and Mary Ann remain sweethearts to this day, having married in 1978. In 1980 they moved to Reedley, to work for the Christian Brothers at St. La Salle School. Jack finished his degree at Fresno State,and remained a die-hard Bulldog fan. In 1985, the Carousso's moved to Fresno, where Zach was born in 1986. In 1990, Josh was born into the family with his dad's trademark curly hair. Moving to Clovis in 1997, Jack's favorite time of life was running the kids to their sports events and participating as a very active dad. He was a little sad when that period ended as the kids moved into the college years. Jack was declared "my favorite teacher" by hundreds of kids over the years, having taught primarily 7th grade in K-8 schools. Over the years, he coached basketball,football,cross country, track, volleyball, baseball. "Mr. Carousso" was tough, fair, genuine, and most importantly, taught each child as if they were his own. Jack passed away peacefully in his sleep, and lives now in heaven with the God he loved so much: "Well done, good and faithful friend." If you are a former student, please say a prayer for him today. If you are a colleague, friend, or relative, please honor his memory with a very corny joke told to someone you love. In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made to Riverview School (Parlier) or St. La Salle School (Reedley). Celebration of life to be held later, when restrictions are lifted.

