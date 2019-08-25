Jack was born April 4, 1927 in Selma California. The eldest of 4 children, he was the grandson of Danish immigrants and was raised on his father's grape farm in Kingsburg. Having grown up working in the vineyards, Jack always said he was determined to succeed in his intellectual pursuits so that he wouldn't have to work outdoors all day in 100+ degree weather.

Jack joined the Navy in 1945 before graduating from high school and toured the Philippines until the surrender of Japan in September of 1945. After the war, he attended Reedley college where he played football as an All-League lineman before transferring to UC Berkeley to complete his undergrad degree in Latin American History. This was the beginning of Jack's lifelong love of all things Latino, eventually leading him to board a cargo ship bound for South America in 1953, where he began teaching at an American school in Lima, Peru. His "Grande Aventura" in Latin America was interrupted, however, when he met June Wood, a beautiful Paraguayan stewardess for Panagra Airlines. Cupid's arrow struck and in 1954 the two were married. Jack returned to the states with his new wife and their 2-year old son Eric in 1956. He began teaching high school in Kingsburg and two more children, Lane and Dean, were born. While teaching full-time, Jack completed his master's degree at Fresno State, then plunged headlong into the academic world by applying to the doctorate program at Stanford University. Much to his delight (and terror, he later admitted) he was accepted, and moved his young family to live in on-campus married student housing. The entire family thrived at Stanford - particularly June, who made many lifelong friends there. After earning his PhD, Jack became a professor in the History Department at Fresno State and enjoyed his career there until his retirement in 1995. Jack's many passions included photography, travel, foreign language, but most of all literature and music. The contents of his bookshelves were as eclectic as his record collection; he could fill an idle evening with Chaucer and Chopin just as easily as with Wodehouse and Bill Evans. Jack also enjoyed less cerebral pursuits including college football (Cal versus Stanford games were particularly stressful), cooking, caring for his backyard orchard, writing limericks, and teasing his kids and grandkids (good-naturedly, of course). Jack lost his beloved June in 2002, but later had the good fortune to meet Terry Ann Reid, who was his loving companion until his passing. Jack will be remembered for his passion for life, his boisterous and outgoing nature, his sense of humor, and his love for his family. He will be greatly missed. Jack was predeceased by his brother Don and sister Judy, his wife June and son Dean. He is survived by his sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Jim, stepsister Doris Anne, son Eric and daughter-in-law Pam, daughter Lane and son-in-law Larry, and grandchildren Elizabeth, William, Devon, Gabriel, Nathanael, Gabriella, Forrest and Sterling. The family is deeply grateful to daughter-in-law Pam, who demonstrated extraordinary love and care towards Jack during his final weeks. A memorial service for Jack will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 5:00pm (please contact Eric or Lane for details at [email protected]).