Jack Edwin Constance, Jr., a member of a long-time grape farming entity in the Sanger area, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He was 64. Jack was born in Sanger on August 13, 1954, the eldest son of Jack E. and Marilyn Constance. He grew up on the family farm near Sanger and attended Lone Star Elementary and Sanger High School, where he graduated in 1972. He continued his education at California State University, Fresno and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in agriculture business in 1976. After graduation, Jack joined the family's table and wine grape farm, Constance Vineyards, known for growing and shipping quality table grapes. When Jack's father died in 2010, Jack assumed management of the farming operation along with his brother Craig, and continued to work until his death. In 1985, Jack married Kendra Huckabay, of Kingsburg. They settled on the family farm, and in 1988, Jack and Kendra welcomed their first child, Jacob, followed by the birth of their daughter, Shelby, in 1991. Jack served on the board of directors of the Sanger Gibson Wine Company, and was a long-standing member of the Fresno County Farm Bureau and other industry groups. He also was an active member of Freemasonry fraternal organizations including, Tehran Shrine Temple in Fresno. As part of the Shrine, Jack and Kendra hosted and assisted in several activities for the various units, including the Roustabouts and Jesters. Likewise, Jack and his family have been long-time supporters of several Sanger school programs, such as PTA and the Future Farmers of America. Jack was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. When Kendra was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, Jack was her rock, standing alongside her during treatments and surgeries, displaying tremendous courage and strength to family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Kendra; father, Jack E. Constance; and grandparents, Jack and Margaret Constance, and Harry and Edith Sisson. Jack is survived by his son, Jacob Brennon Constance of Sanger; daughter, Shelby Constance Torosian and husband, Jeff of Fresno; mother, Marilyn Constance of Sanger; brother, Craig Constance of Sanger; mother-in-law, Carole Krivis-Drury of Visalia; sister-in-law, Karyn Fry and husband, Gary of Kingsburg; brother-in-law, Ryan Huckabay and wife, Julie of Kingsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street in Sanger on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Fresno Scottish Rite Lodge, 1455 "L" St., Fresno, CA 93721. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street in Sanger on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Fresno Scottish Rite Lodge, 1455 "L" St., Fresno, CA 93721. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 1435 "L" St., Fresno, CA 93721; , 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817; or the donor's favorite charity. 