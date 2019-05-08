Jack was born in Fresno to John and Esther Envernizzi on July 21, 1940. He was a lifelong farmer, innovator and inventor. Through his company, Midway Farms, Jack created new and successful technologies for the dried fruit industry. He loved to cook and entertain with family and friends. Jack was known for always being available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his wife Joanne, sister Judith Karpenko, children Robin Hampton (Arkansas), Jacque Envernizzi (Arkansas), John Envernizzi (Fresno), Sharilyn Weber (Fresno), Trina Holleman (Texas), thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Viewing and visitation will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5-7pm. Funeral service will be at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30am and interment to follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 8, 2019