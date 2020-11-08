There are no words to describe how proud I am to have such a wonderful father who was such a great man. I am also so proud to have been named after him and also to name my daughter after him. Jeff and I are truly blessed to have been with my father on November 1, 2020. I’ll forever treasure the memories of that day! As Jeff and I held hands kneeling next to him I sing him a song, held his hand, Stroked his head and whispered in his ear It’s OK if you go now dad! We both told him will see you tomorrow and left not knowing we would not see him again. He looked so peaceful and God was good and carried him home to be in his everlasting light and love. God bless you dad we love you with all our hearts and souls forever and ever!

Jacquelyn Fink Teves

Daughter