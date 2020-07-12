Dr. Jack Fortner, music professor emeritus, composer, and founder of the Orpheus chamber ensemble, died on Thursday, June 25, in São Paulo, Brazil. He was 84 years old.

Jack was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 2, 1935 to Selma and Leo Fortner, and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1953. His first musical interest was jazz and he began his career touring the US playing saxophone in a band he directed called The Modern Men. His interests gradually shifted to classical music and in 1959, he graduated with a Bachelor of Music from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

In 1960, Jack married Phyllis Perry, and the couple moved to New York, where he began his study of composition with Hall Overton of the Juilliard School of Music. They then returned to Michigan, and Jack attended the University of Michigan, where he received his master's degree in music in 1965 and his Doctor of Musical Arts in 1968. Their daughter Lydia was born in 1965.

He was a conductor and member of the composition faculty at the University of Michigan from 1966 to 1970. In 1970, he joined the faculty at California State University, Fresno, where he taught composition and theory. During his time there, he conducted the Symphony Orchestra and directed the Electronic Music Studio. He served as chair of the Music Department from 1990 until his retirement from teaching in 2003.

Jack received numerous awards and commissions for his composition work, including the 1966 International Composition Prize, the 1967 Rome Prize Fellowship, and grants from the Martha Baird Rockefeller Foundation. He also received awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in 1967, 1968, and 1969. Some of his most well known compositions are Trois Gymnopédies, Sonnets, and Für Eloisa. Of note is his piece called Symphonies, which he composed for the celebration of the 1,200th anniversary of the founding of the city of Münster, Germany.

In addition to teaching, he served as the music director of the Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from 1964 to 1967, was the assistant conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony from 1964 to 1965, and the conductor of the Contemporary Directions Ensemble at the University of Michigan from 1966 to 1970. After moving to California, he conducted the Merced Symphony from 1971 to 1977. Jack also served as a guest conductor of the Detroit Symphony and in Germany and Romania.

Following his retirement from Fresno State, Jack continued composing new music and began guest conducting in Latin America including Mexico, Paraguay, Buenos Aires, and Brazil. In 2004, he was appointed conductor of Ensemble Música Nova in São Paulo, Brazil. Since then, he has split his time between Orpheus in Fresno and Ensemble Música Nova in São Paulo.

In 2008 Jack married Brazilian artist Christina Motta, and made Brazil his main residence. In 2007, 2008, and 2013 Jack was a guest conductor in the Festival de Música Nova in Salvador, Bahia. He was appointed the conductor of Ensemble Música Nova in 2004 and performed annually during the Festival Música Nova in São Paulo.

Jack may have been best known in Fresno as the artistic director of Orpheus, a much loved, influential, and innovative professional chamber music ensemble he founded in 1978. Orpheus was dedicated to the presentation of unusual music of all eras, from 2000 B.C. all the way to brand new music written specifically for Orpheus concerts, and collaborated with several local arts and civic organizations, to build a vibrant community in which art and music are treasured and celebrated. This year marks the 42nd year of Orpheus and was to be the final season, but the concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Jack's ill health.

To celebrate Jack Fortner's 42 years of devotion to the cause of contemporary as well as classical chamber music through Orpheus, a fund has been created to present next year the concert that was unable to be presented this May. Checks may be sent to :

Orpheus

4586 N. Arthur Avenue

Fresno, CA 93705

Orpheus will continue into the future as a presenting organization with the collaboration of the Fresno Philharmonic Proxima Series and other chamber music venues, as well as to provide support to emerging chamber musicians.

Jack is survived by his wife Christina, daughter Lydia, and grandson Solon, and his nieces Robin and Heidi, and their children. He will be remembered with love by them, as well as by countless students and colleagues.

Due to the global pandemic, the date for a planned memorial concert is still to be determined.