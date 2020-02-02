Our terrific father, Colonel Jack J. Jeangerard's heart gave out suddenly and painlessly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was an amazing father and human being. He served in 3 wars: World War II, The Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Serving 30 years in the military first as a Marine then as an Air Force pilot transitioning from propeller planes to flying jets, he was awarded many medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star over his illustrious career. He also spent 4 years teaching aerospace studies at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While serving in Vietnam, he was a senior United States Air Force Air Liaison Officer to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and flew combat missions flying low and over mountainous terrain infested with enemy forces. He's had several close calls over his career; when his jet engine ran short of fuel, he actually landed a T-33 jet trainer on a rural road near Raleigh, North Carolina and walked away uninjured and the jet intact. The jet had to be towed out by a tractor. Another time while speeding down the runway, the tail section of his F-86 Sabre jet caught fire, he applied the brakes before the plane could lift off, the plane spun but didn't overturn. The newspaper said it was his lucky day as it was his birthday. He retired from the military in 1975, moved to California, and joined his brothers in a successful tire business, Gerard Tires, for the next 7 years. Then onto real estate as a Broker for another 10 years. Jack's greatest achievement was managing the Jeangerard Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization whose main focus is the betterment of California's National Parks. With Jack in charge, the focus was "accessibility for all" on the many trails in Sequoia/Kings Canyon, Yosemite, Big Basin and the Redwoods National Parks. Making trails easy to travel on with wheelchairs, strollers and walkers has been very rewarding. We feel strongly that our national treasures should be enjoyed by everyone, not just the physically fit. Jack was married for 50 years to the love of his life, Isis Hanna of Columbus, Mississippi until her death in 2003. Before her death, they traveled the world and went just about everywhere. Jack is survived by 3 daughters, Joni Nuxoll, Kelli Sutherland, and Susie Meade, son-in-law Michael Sutherland, 4 grandchildren, Katie, Chase, Ryan and Kaley and dear, dear friends. Jack's final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC with full military honors in the Fall of this year. Daddy, you were the best role model we girls could ever have; you were humble, hard-working, never complained, loved and took care of your family and had more integrity than anyone I've ever met. You will always, always be missed!
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020