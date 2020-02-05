Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack McAfee. View Sign Service Information Cornelia Southern Bapt Church 2405 N Cornelia Ave Fresno, CA 93722 Memorial service 10:00 AM Cornelia Avenue Southern Baptist Church 2405 N. Cornelia Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Phillip McAfee was born in Castle, Oklahoma on January 5th, 1935, the second of six children born to James and Bonnie McAfee. He is survived by Beverly, his wife of 65 years, daughters Bonnie Moore and Carol Cook, son Phillip, and sister Sandy Taylor of Missouri, as well as nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Jack loved golf and hunting, but his passion was fishing. He and Beverly made annual trips to the central and northern California coasts where they enjoyed time in their 5th wheel and meeting up with their many friends. Jack was first a Barber for 18 years in the town of San Joaquin before getting a job at Westlands Water district where he worked for 28 years before retiring. Jack loved the Lord and his family and enjoyed a very full life filled with his many friends from life and church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Cornelia Avenue Southern Baptist Church, 2405 N. Cornelia Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 on February 10th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cornelia Avenue Southern Baptist Church or . Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 5, 2020

