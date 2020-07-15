1/1
Jack Orphan
1934 - 2020
April 8th, 1934 - May 13th, 2020
With deeply saddened hearts, the family of Jack
Orphan regretfully informs you that Jack went to be
with our Lord on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 86
years old. He was preceded in death by his parents,
John and Helen Orphan, his sister Lorna Kennedy and
daughter, Gail Waggett. He is survived by his beloved
wife Patricia, sons; Jim McDermott (daughter-in-law,Sandra),
John Orphan (daughter-in-law Cindy),
son-in-law; John Waggett, grandchildren; Patrick,
Darci, Daniel, John and Amanda and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30th at
Our Lady Of The Sierras Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
in Oakhurst, Ca.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Sierras Catholic Church
