Jack was born December 27, 1927 to Paul and Marelda Pretzer in Fresno CA. He graduated from Orosi High School in 1946. He worked in a local raisin house for 2 years before leaving to live and work in Alaska. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1950 to 1952. In 1953 he was hired by Pepsi Cola where he started on a bottle route and after 2 years he was asked to start a fountain division. He enjoyed a 40 year career at Pepsi and retired in 1993. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Virginia Pretzer and 3 daughters. Per Jack's wishes, no services will be held.

