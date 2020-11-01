Jack Putnam

May 5, 1940 - October 4, 2020

Fresno, California - Jack Wylie Putnam, 80, of Fresno, Ca. passed away on October 4, 2020. Jack was born in Dinuba, Ca. to Helen and Alfred Putnam. He is survived by his wife, Syble Rylee Putnam; daughter, Kari Kraemer Crosina; granddaughter, Sofia Maria; brother, Lyle Putnam and his wife Marlene; and nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will forever be remembered.

Jack was raised in Dinuba and graduated from Dinuba High School in 1958. He received his bachelor's degree from UCLA in 1962. He also attended Fresno State and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he received a teaching credential and master's degree. Jack retired from Fresno Unified School District where he taught US history and physical education at Edison High School and Roosevelt High School. In addition, he also coached the track and cross county teams. Jack finished his career at DeWolf High School as a Work Experience Coordinator.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a memorial service. Remembrances may be sent to Hinds Hospice 2490 W. Shaw, Suite 101, Fresno, Ca. 93711





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store