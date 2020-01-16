On January 10, 2020, a Fresno icon passed away. Jack was born in Union City, New Jersey, to Yesnig and Akaby Sarafian. He was the youngest of two sons. When he was eight years old, the family relocated to Fresno, California. Jack graduated from Fresno Technical High School in 1948. He met and married Barbara Kevork in 1956. In 1959, Jack followed in the footsteps of his father-in-law, Oscar, and became a funeral director and Vice President at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Jack genuinely loved helping families in his role as funeral director and was still working until August 2019. Jack was always known for having the best jokes - even when he chauffeured the Pope from the Armenian church. Jack enjoyed playing squash and was instrumental in the games' growth in the Fresno area. He traveled throughout the state participating in many squash tournaments. He won a Pacific Coast championship and was invited to participate when the United States played Canada. Jack was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and the Men's Society. He was also a member of the Fresno Elk's Lodge. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; his daughter Pam Cassidy (and husband Jim); daughter Jackie Sarafian (and husband Steve Herz); grandson Thomas McLean, and granddaughter Stephanie Cassidy. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ann Sarafian, and nieces Lynne Surmeian and Nancy Krikorian. Special thanks and love to Billy Phipps, Elaine Nord, and the staff at the California Armenian Home for their love and support. Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020; 10:00am at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and interment at Ararat Armenian Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17,2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Remembrances may be made to the church. Yost & Webb Funeral Home, 1002 T Street, Fresno, California (559)237-4147
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 16, 2020