Jack passed away at his childhood home where he cared for his 98-year-old Mother, his Daughter, Mother & Sister at his side. Known to be "Jack of all Trades", his outrageous storytelling, one handed pool shooting and the ability to always have a good time. His first priority was raising his daughter, Trissie on his own from the age of 2 on. The last 20 years his top priority was to care for his Now 98-year-old Mother, Mildred. He was preceded in death by his Father, Jim Sr. and Brother, Jerry Sullivan. He is survived by his Daughter, Trissie Shawn; Mother, Mildred Sullivan; Sister, Connie Silva; Nephew Todd & Tim Sullivan; Niece, Teri Harden; Great Nephews & Nieces an estranged Brother & Nephew and many many Friends. (He was one Groovy Dude)