Jackson Lum
October 11, 1925 - July 9, 2020
Fresno, California - Jackson Michael Lum, 94
Fresno resident Jackson Lum, a man who lived and loved life, passed away on July 9, 2020. Jackson was born in San Francisco, CA on October 11, 1925 and was a graduate of Polytechnic H.S. and Visalia Community College. Jackson served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII as a radio operator/ball turret gunner with the 6th Air Force based in Panama protecting the Panama Canal.
For over 5 decades Jackson had the pleasure of spending his entire career on bridge construction projects. He worked with the California Division of Highways/Caltrans for 40 years and with Vali Cooper Inc., a construction management consulting company, for 10 yrs. Bridge construction was Jackson's passion, and contributed to his good health health and longevity. Jackson has worked on bridge construction projects ranging from small to multi-million dollar undertakings throughout the state. These projects encompassed new bridge construction for interchanges, bridge widening, earth retaining structures and bridge rehabilitation. His expertise was on new bridge construction and bridge maintenance projects as an inspector, structural representative, and resident engineer.
Jackson was a passionate bass fisherman whose greatest joy and happiness was taking fishing trips with his sons and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Clifford and Michael; brothers Bill and Hubert; and sister-in-Law Lily. He is survived by his wife Sylvia of 66 yrs.; sons Jeffrey, Richard (Nissa), Steven (Cynthia); daughter-in-law Elizabeth Lum; grandchildren Ahlya, Brandon, Jason, Aubrey, Nikki, Caden; adopted grandchild Daisy Gee Ramon; great grandchild Cassidy.
Jackson made a significant contribution not only through the high quality of his work, but also for the way he integrated with others. He treated people with respect and kindness, was highly respected by those he worked with, and was a sincere caring person who felt a great sense of responsibility toward his family and everyone in his life. Jackson was known to have lots of grace and a sense of dignity that he carried through to the very end of his life on earth. For those who knew and loved him, he will always be remembered for his enthusiasm, kindness, values, sense of humor and his overwhelming generosity. Jackson was always happy to give and share, and to do nice things for the people he liked and loved. He never asked for anything in return - only their friendship.
Jackson will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A private service for immediate family members will be held.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829,
Arlington, VA 22215