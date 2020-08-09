Jacqueline Lee Walker, age 83, passed away on August 1, 2020, following a short illness. She was born on November 10, 1936 in Fresno, CA to Henry and Pearl Thull. She graduated from Fresno High School and attended Fresno State College. Jackie met the "love of her life", Gerald Walker (Jerry) in high school and were married on June 25, 1955. Jackie & Jerry celebrated 65 years of marriage in June.

Jackie and Jerry were partners in many ways - together they raised four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She loved Jesus and her family. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she cherished family get-togethers. July 4th fireworks and barbecue, Thanksgiving dinners with way too much food and Christmas celebrations with the whole family will always be remembered. Jackie was also a longtime active member at Trinity Community Church in Clovis. As a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she brought the love and message of Jesus Christ into her family's lives through her actions and words. She was a living reminder of Jesus's unconditional love and forgiveness and she was a light to all of those around her. Her faith and positivity will continue to be an example to her family and friends. Her love for cooking, fellowship and doting on her grandchildren will not be forgotten.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Pearl Thull, and her beloved daughter, Patricia Lingerfelt.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald, by her brothers, Larry & Gary Thull, her children: Sherri Nitschke and her husband Cliff, Julie Adams and her husband, Warren, Thomas Walker and his wife, Tracy and her son-in-law, Dale Lingerfelt. Her grandchildren: Theodore Nitschke and his wife Jennifer, Andrew Nitschke, Brennan and Cameron Adams, Conrad Lingerfelt and his fianceé Elisa Rancano, Caitlin Pearson and her husband, David, Matthew, Brett and Trent Walker and her great-granddaughter, Eliza Nitschke.

Private graveside service are planned.

Remembrances can be made to Trinity

Community Church.