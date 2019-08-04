James A Weyant of Clovis CA, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. James (Jim) was born in Clovis in 1946 to Col. Jack A Weyant and Marilyn Weyant. He was married to the love of his life, Diane Weyant, for 35 years, before she passed in 2009. Jim is survived by brothers Rob, Lee, Kent, Jack, and Carson Weyant, his sister Pamela McFadden, his son Robert Zwetzig, daughter's Jenny Ferguson and Terri Rickert, 5 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jim is described as a kind, loving, caring, smart, witty, and overall wonderful man. He had a passion for all things cowboy; horses, the Clovis Rodeo, western movies, and his boots & Wranglers. He loved team roping with his dad as a young man. Jim never took life for granted and enjoyed every minute he was given. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1127 4th St Clovis CA 93611 on Sat Aug 10th from 10:00am-1:00pm
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019