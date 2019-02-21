James Allen Brink, passed away on his birthday February 10, 1948 - February 10, 2019 Borner in Fresno, CA to George and Elma Brink, he is survived by his wife Julianne; sister, Marie Brink Marshall; brothers, Daniel Brink and Jerry Brink; daughter, Heather and grandchildren, Christina, Jennifer, Jacob, Zachary, Nickolas, Aiden Rose, Kyra, Christian, Isaiah, Dylan and Baylee; and a great grandson, Ezra. His Christian faith, was his guide, he cherished times was his family, was dog and cat whisperer, and a Vietnam veteran earning a purple heart serving his country with honor. Known as JB, he was a tireless advocate for those in recovery with 35 years in sobriety. The Sierra Club and public policy were also passions. He loved to travel with Julianne and ride with his brothers on their motorcycles. He is remembered for his smile. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, at 11:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 21, 2019