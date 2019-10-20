Jim was born in Checotah, OK to Earl & Ethel (Gifford) Ball and came to CA in 1937. Wife Diane and he were graduates of Clovis High and were married 62 years. He was the proud owner of Ball Tire Co for 45 years. He was preceded in death by parents and sister Joyce Chandler. He's survived by wife Diane, son Stephen Ball and wife Tamara, son Rodger Ball, daughter Kimberly Walker and husband Robert and 5 grandchildren who loved him dearly. He's gone fishing.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 20, 2019