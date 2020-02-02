Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Brummel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Brummel, age 73, passed away on January 5th with his wife and children by his side. Jim was born in South Dakota to Don and Rene Brummel, and raised in Riverside, CA. He attended South Dakota State University, where he served in the ROTC, and was a photographer and editor for the yearbook. At age 21, Jim met his wife of 50 years, Janet Christine Sherbundy, at SDSU. Following college, he served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1972, before moving to Minnesota. They raised three children, and settled in Fresno. Over the years, Jim worked as a pharmacist in the Fresno area, most notably at CSU Fresno's Student Health Center. He is known for having a kind and loving heart, quick-wit and great sense of humor. Jim was a skilled photographer and enjoyed gardening. He was an active member of the Fresno Cactus and Succulent Society, and previously served as Scoutmaster of Troop 130, and Cubmaster of Pack 75 of the Boy Scouts of America. He had a soft spot for dogs, and was rarely seen without a Lab at his side. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Rene, and his brother Bob. He is survived by his wife, Janet, their daughter, Tina Crozier and husband Kraig; by sons, Jon Brummel and wife, Liz; Mike Brummel, and wife Erin; as well as his six grandchildren - Devon, Lila, Emmett, Tobie, Hattie, and Auggie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central California Lab Rescue. Published in the Fresno Bee from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020

