James "Jim" L. Carnahan was born on December 16, 1943 in Twin Falls, ID and passed away on May 12, 2019 in Fresno, CA at the age of 75. An avid outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping with his family. He will be greatly missed but his memory will live on through his loved ones. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Rothrock Carnahan and his father, James Robert Carnahan. He is survived by his son Scott and his wife June and their daughters, Lily & Wren; son David and his wife Sandra; and daughter Amy and her husband Ryan Cook; as well as three sisters, Judy Miller, Kris Cardenas, Keri Moore and their families. A private inurnment will be held. Remembrances may be made to the Foundation for the Fresno County Public Library, 2420 Mariposa St., Fresno CA 93721. For more information and to offer condolences, visit www.jaychapel.com