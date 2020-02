Daughter Stephanie Cassidy and fiancé Erik Boster and brother Michael Cassidy. Visitation Friday February 21st 5-8pm Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Graveside service Saturday February 22nd at 10:30am at Ararat Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to Poverello House.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 21, 2020

James "Jim" David Cassidy, Age 61, passed on February 17th 2020 after an short illness. He survived by his wife Pamela Cassidy,