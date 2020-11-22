James Chrisman
September 12, 1936 - November 8, 2020
Fresno, California - The day of his burial he and Tulla would have been married 65 years. Son of his deceased parents James G. Chrisman and Elma N. Marsh.
Jim is survived by his wife Tulla Chrisman; children George J. Chrisman and wife Diane, Stephanie Nelson, spouse Scott and James G Chrisman; grandchildren Demetria Miller and her spouse Colter Miller, Alexandra Chrisman, Anders Nelson, Taylor Chrisman; great-grandchildren Ryleigh Nelson, Brooklyn Nelson, Penelope Miller and Harrison James Miller on the way; sisters-in-law Demi Mehas, Georgia Golling and spouse Robert Golling; Uncle Gus and Aunt Kathy Gundunas, Aunt Carolyn Liviakis. He leaves many cousins, nephews, nieces and very close friends.
He had a very active life as the owner of restaurants, managed RV shops, drove race cars, and very active with the youth. James was a member of the St George Greek Orthodox Church, Master Mason, Shriner, and The Scottish Rite.
Private Services were held Friday, November 13, 2020. Because of the covid-19 a celebration of his life will be later. In lieu of flowers, Donations welcome to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or Shriners Children Hospital
.