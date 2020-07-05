James "Jim" Joseph Corbo passed away at his home in Fresno, California on June 11, 2020. He was 82 years old. Jim was born on July 1, 1937 to James and Alice (Gazarian) Corbo. He grew up in Fresno, graduating from Fresno High School in 1955 and then from Fresno State. He attended graduate school, obtaining a Master's Degree in Psychology. Jim worked for many years for Fresno Unified School District in various roles including as a school psychologist until his retirement in 2000. Jim's counseling, advice, and wisdom touched countless lives. Jim married Marjorie Dinubilo in 1960 and raised four daughters. He was a kind and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his daughters, Monique Corbo, Tiffany Hill, Erin McCurley, and Beth Cupani; sons-in-law Rich Hill, Bob McCurley, and Tom Cupani; seven grandchildren, James (Whitney) and Eric (McKenzie) McCurley, Chloe Hill, Claire (Nick) Rodriguez, Grace Miles, Aidan Corbo, and Ben Cupani; six great-grandchildren, and four nephews. He also leaves behind many good friends from his bowling family. Jim had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid bowler and was a member of many bowling leagues over the years. Jim was creative and artistic and always had a project he was working on. He enjoyed ceramics, making jewelry, blowing glass, drawing, and painting and created many beautiful pieces which continue to be enjoyed by others. He had a passion for collecting and maintaining antique clocks, many of which were displayed on the walls of his home. He had a lifelong love of classic cars, and enjoyed owning many interesting cars over the years. Jim was also a wonderful cook whose creations graced not only the nightly dinner table but were the highlight of many family events. Jim will be remembered for his unending kindness, humor, good nature, and intelligence, but most of all for his love of family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private graveside service was held at Belmont Memorial Park.

